StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of TAST opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:TAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $441.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.22 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 20.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAST. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 29.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

