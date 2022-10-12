StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

APPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $93.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Digital Turbine by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

