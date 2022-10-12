StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
APPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.
Digital Turbine Stock Performance
Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $93.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Digital Turbine by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.
Digital Turbine Company Profile
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.
