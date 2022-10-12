StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT remained flat at $18.60 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,132. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $149.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.20). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $193,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,984.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Petiole USA ltd boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.1% in the second quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 114,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 13.4% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 98,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.5% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 40,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

