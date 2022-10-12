StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,258. Global Indemnity Group has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $303.01 million, a PE ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.86 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

In other Global Indemnity Group news, COO Reiner Ralf Mauer purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $88,655.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Joseph W. Brown purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $258,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,457.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Reiner Ralf Mauer purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $88,655.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $473,355 in the last three months. 44.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter valued at $533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter valued at $15,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

(Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.