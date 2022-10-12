StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of IRWD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 21,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,846. The company has a current ratio of 26.52, a quick ratio of 26.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.96. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $14.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $97.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.51 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $263,649.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $263,649.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 757,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,600,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $824,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,146,309.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,169 shares of company stock worth $1,496,969 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 441.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

