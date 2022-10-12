StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of IRWD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 21,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,846. The company has a current ratio of 26.52, a quick ratio of 26.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.96. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $14.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52.
Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,229 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $263,649.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,600,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 70,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $824,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,146,309.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,169 shares of company stock worth $1,496,969 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 441.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
