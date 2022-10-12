StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Shares of JKHY stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $183.76. 6,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,200. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.49.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 134.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 63.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 412,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,312,000 after purchasing an additional 160,655 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

