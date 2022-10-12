StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Price Performance

Shares of Key Tronic stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Institutional Trading of Key Tronic

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Key Tronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Key Tronic during the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.