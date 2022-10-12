StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. 3,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,495. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 110.92% and a negative net margin of 80.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 8.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,508,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 21,533 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 47,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

