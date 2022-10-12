StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SBAC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.20.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Trading Down 3.4 %

SBA Communications stock traded down $8.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,497. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $250.65 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.89 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 52.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.