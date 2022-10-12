StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.68.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $6.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.33. 20,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,697. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.86 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 79.53, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.75 million. Research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,816,670.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,028,220.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total transaction of $406,519.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,816,670.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,571 shares of company stock worth $10,183,247. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $671,558,000 after buying an additional 37,181 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,743,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,135,000 after acquiring an additional 113,705 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 949,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,216,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 781,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,873,000 after acquiring an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 31.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 625,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,185,000 after acquiring an additional 149,116 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.