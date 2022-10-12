StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $78.63 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $100.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,154,201,000 after purchasing an additional 801,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,579,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,937,000 after purchasing an additional 131,147 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,719,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,294,000 after purchasing an additional 111,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $199,835,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

