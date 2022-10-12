StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.81.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $137.15 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $171.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

