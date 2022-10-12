StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.56.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW stock opened at $103.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $102.43 and a 1 year high of $223.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $387,395,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,669,000 after buying an additional 1,032,336 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,376,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,241,000 after buying an additional 1,014,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,980,558,000 after acquiring an additional 904,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,427,600,000 after acquiring an additional 900,933 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.