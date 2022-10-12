StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $147.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $146.39 and a 1 year high of $228.14.

Insider Activity

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,875,816,000 after acquiring an additional 349,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,484,000 after buying an additional 589,293 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,152,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,834,000 after buying an additional 195,172 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,263,000 after acquiring an additional 110,218 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

