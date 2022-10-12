StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Transocean from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.59.

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of RIG stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. Transocean has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.97 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Transocean by 327.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,487 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

