StockNews.com Upgrades Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CDXS. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Codexis from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Codexis stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,435. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36. Codexis has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.91 million, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Transactions at Codexis

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $342,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,979,121.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $213,938.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,523.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $342,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,121.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,216 shares of company stock worth $888,229. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codexis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Codexis by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,912 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Codexis by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,942,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,297,000 after purchasing an additional 698,597 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Codexis by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 591,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Codexis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 201,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.