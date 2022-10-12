Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Up 35,500.0% in September

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a growth of 35,500.0% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEOAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Danske upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stora Enso Oyj from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.00 ($16.33) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas lowered Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.35) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS SEOAY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.05. 21,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,079. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.10). Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

