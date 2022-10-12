Stratis 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.36 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00002807 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $76.13 million and $11.36 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MUDRA (MUDRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Stonk League (Aegis) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000246 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BurningMoon (BM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RoyalCoin 2.0 (RYCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

RadicalCoin (RADI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aerovek Aviation (AERO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Land Of Conquest (SLG) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000150 BTC.

FlyCoin (FLYCOIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 141,917,625 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is a cryptocurrency . Stratis has a current supply of 137,387,367.4060044 with 141,903,531.405998 in circulation. The last known price of Stratis is 0.54327016 USD and is down -5.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $12,039,772.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://stratisplatform.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

