Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SAUHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Straumann from CHF 205 to CHF 150 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 165 to CHF 140 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Straumann currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.61.

SAUHY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.17. 80,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,798. Straumann has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $22.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

