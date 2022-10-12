Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Stock Down 5.6 %
Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $5.99 million for the quarter.
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.
