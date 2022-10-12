Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Down 5.6 %

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $5.99 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares during the period. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.