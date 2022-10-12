Streamr Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Streamr token can now be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Streamr has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $22.01 million and $730,085.00 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr (DATA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Streamr has a current supply of 861,800,041.8100061 with 767,121,867.272933 in circulation. The last known price of Streamr is 0.02903645 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $558,390.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://streamr.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

