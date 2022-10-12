Strike Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Strike has a market cap of $52.82 million and $3.97 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike token can currently be bought for about $15.78 or 0.00082235 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.86 or 0.27713011 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Strike Token Profile

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,348,135 tokens. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike (STRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Strike has a current supply of 6,540,888 with 3,348,135.36365801 in circulation. The last known price of Strike is 15.64929187 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $5,628,235.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://strike.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

