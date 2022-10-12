STV Group (LON:STVG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $235.00

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 235 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 235 ($2.84), with a volume of 64332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.14).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

STV Group Stock Down 9.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.80 million and a P/E ratio of 590.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 280.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 292.55.

STV Group Cuts Dividend

About STV Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. STV Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

(Get Rating)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

