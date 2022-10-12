Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Update

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a growth of 405.7% from the September 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of FUJHY stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 136,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,271. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.54. Subaru has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $10.47.
Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 4.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Subaru will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
