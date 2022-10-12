Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Update

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a growth of 405.7% from the September 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of FUJHY stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 136,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,271. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.54. Subaru has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $10.47.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 4.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Subaru will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUJHY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Subaru by 179.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Subaru during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Subaru during the second quarter worth about $111,000.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

