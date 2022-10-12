Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 5160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

Specifically, Director Christian Beedgen sold 6,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $58,317.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,246,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,769,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $33,167.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,781,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 6,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $58,317.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,246,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,769,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,313 shares of company stock worth $786,965. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SUMO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

The company has a market cap of $781.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

