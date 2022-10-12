Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $122.72

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $122.72 and last traded at $123.51, with a volume of 7949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.38.

Sun Communities Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.84.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

