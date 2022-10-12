Supercars (CAR) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

Supercars (CAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last seven days, Supercars has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. One Supercars token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Supercars has a market capitalization of $802,906.38 and approximately $12,480.00 worth of Supercars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,126.51 or 1.00001278 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001726 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00040019 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00060410 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005368 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022782 BTC.

About Supercars

Supercars is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2022. Supercars’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,998,441 tokens. Supercars’ official website is supercarsvip.com. The Reddit community for Supercars is https://reddit.com/r/supercars001. Supercars’ official message board is medium.com/@supercarsau. Supercars’ official Twitter account is @car_dao1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Supercars

According to CryptoCompare, “Supercars (CAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Supercars has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Supercars is 0.14020196 USD and is down -5.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,332.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://supercarsvip.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Supercars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Supercars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Supercars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

