Supreme Finance (HYPE) Price Down 71.4% Over Last Week

Supreme Finance (HYPE) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Supreme Finance has a market capitalization of $312,582.35 and approximately $289,627.00 worth of Supreme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Supreme Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Supreme Finance has traded down 71.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Supreme Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Supreme Finance Token Profile

Supreme Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Supreme Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,245,054 tokens. Supreme Finance’s official Twitter account is @supremefinance2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Supreme Finance is www.supremefinance.io. The official message board for Supreme Finance is supremefinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Supreme Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Supreme Finance (HYPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Supreme Finance has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Supreme Finance is 0.02289939 USD and is down -27.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $78,723.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.supremefinance.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Supreme Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Supreme Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Supreme Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Supreme Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Supreme Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.