Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Short Interest Update

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 816.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 718,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Surge Battery Metals Price Performance
Shares of Surge Battery Metals stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Wednesday. 109,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,959. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Surge Battery Metals has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.34.
About Surge Battery Metals
