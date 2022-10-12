Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Short Interest Update

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 816.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 718,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Surge Battery Metals Price Performance

Shares of Surge Battery Metals stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Wednesday. 109,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,959. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Surge Battery Metals has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.34.

About Surge Battery Metals

(Get Rating)

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It focuses on gold, copper, lead, zinc, silver, cobalt, nickel, and precious metals. The company has an option to acquire 60% interests in two principal cobalt properties, including the Teledyne Cobalt property and the Glencore Bucke Cobalt property located in Ontario, Canada.

