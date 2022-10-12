Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Surmodics Price Performance
SRDX opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47. The company has a market capitalization of $425.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 0.96. Surmodics has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $58.95.
Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.48 million. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surmodics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Surmodics
About Surmodics
Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surmodics (SRDX)
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.