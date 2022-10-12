Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SRDX opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47. The company has a market capitalization of $425.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 0.96. Surmodics has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $58.95.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.48 million. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surmodics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Surmodics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Surmodics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Surmodics by 11.5% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Surmodics by 20.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Surmodics by 320.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

