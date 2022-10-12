SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.24.

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $334.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $394.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $328.27 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.68 by ($2.08). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,228,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,398,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,491,564,000 after buying an additional 88,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

