Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in September

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Swiss Life from CHF 552 to CHF 545 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Swiss Life Price Performance

SZLMY stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.11. 3,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843. Swiss Life has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

