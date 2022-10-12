Swop Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Swop has a market cap of $1.59 million and $27,801.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swop token can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00003228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swop has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00051744 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070147 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10723848 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Swop Token Profile

Swop’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. Swop’s total supply is 2,683,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,573,902 tokens. The official website for Swop is swop.fi. Swop’s official Twitter account is @swopfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swop is medium.com/swop-fi.

Buying and Selling Swop

According to CryptoCompare, “Swop (SWOP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Waves platform. Swop has a current supply of 2,682,034.97896875 with 2,573,049.66368871 in circulation. The last known price of Swop is 0.60615546 USD and is down -4.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $23,894.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://swop.fi.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars.

