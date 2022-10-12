Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives $53.05 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.85.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Synovus Financial stock opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 52,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Stories

