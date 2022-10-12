T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 97,283 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up 0.6% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.07% of T-Mobile US worth $121,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $394,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,516 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Down 2.0 %

TMUS stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.34. 132,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,928,049. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.47. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $168.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.77, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.81.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,216,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.