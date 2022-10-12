T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TTOO. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

T2 Biosystems Price Performance

TTOO stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 66,052 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 318.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 236,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 306,067 shares during the last quarter. 11.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems

(Get Rating)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.