TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Shares Up 1.5%

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 4,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 61,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

TAAT Global Alternatives Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $57.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.99.

TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc, a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-tobacco based smokable products in Canada and the United States. It offers nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand. The company was formerly known as TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd.

