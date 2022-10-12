Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 119.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,334. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.04.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $105.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKT. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

