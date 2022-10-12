Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $757.31

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 757.31 ($9.15) and traded as low as GBX 665.40 ($8.04). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 678.80 ($8.20), with a volume of 689,600 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.27) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tate & Lyle to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 880 ($10.63) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 876.25 ($10.59).

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,126.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 739.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 756.96.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.