TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives $68.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.82.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at $343,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 360.8% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 302,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after buying an additional 236,481 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.95%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

