TechnipFMC (FTI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI):

10/12/2022 – TechnipFMC is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – TechnipFMC had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2022 – TechnipFMC was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.00.

9/21/2022 – TechnipFMC was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $14.50 price target on the stock.

9/21/2022 – TechnipFMC was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/24/2022 – TechnipFMC is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,668,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,262,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 773.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

