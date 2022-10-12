Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 19th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of THQ opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $25.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000.

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

