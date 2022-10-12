Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $336.21

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $336.21 and last traded at $337.02, with a volume of 1634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $340.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on TDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 16,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

