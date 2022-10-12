Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ERIC has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 78 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ERIC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 66,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,743,153. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,972 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,251 shares during the period. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 85,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.