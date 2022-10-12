Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Down 4.3%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.42. 88,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 19,540,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Tellurian Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tellurian Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 527.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Further Reading

