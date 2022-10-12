TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.30

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.30 and traded as low as C$27.29. TELUS shares last traded at C$27.49, with a volume of 1,511,725 shares changing hands.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.44 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 1.4500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.339 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 97.73%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

