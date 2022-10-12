Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,274. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $7.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

