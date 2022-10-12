Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Templeton Global Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:GIM opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 119,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $515,832.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,967,703 shares in the company, valued at $137,461,122.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 119,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $515,832.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,967,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,461,122.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 121,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $534,899.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 616,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,029,806 shares of company stock worth $36,091,765. 6.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $370,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the second quarter worth $279,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 73.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 50,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,733,000 after buying an additional 47,402 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

