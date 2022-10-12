Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.
Templeton Global Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
Templeton Global Income Fund Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSE:GIM opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $370,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the second quarter worth $279,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 73.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 50,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,733,000 after buying an additional 47,402 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile
Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.
