Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Barclays

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TENB has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Tenable from $75.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research cut Tenable from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tenable from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.46.

Shares of TENB stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 18,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 1.32. Tenable has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $63.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.41.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $164.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.47 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. Analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $906,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $118,750.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,209. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at $72,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 590.7% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

