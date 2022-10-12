Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $72.86 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.53.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $10,055,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,196,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

